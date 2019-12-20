Election rules different for independents

If you want to run for public office but you're tired of partisan politics, it's still possible. But it can be confusing.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern received several questions about independent candidates at this week's Fiscal Court meeting. Then an independent appeared to create the first 2020 contest for Madisonville City Council Thursday.
Jimmy D. Young Jr., who runs a septic service business from his home, filed papers for the Ward 2 seat currently held by Tony Space. Space has yet to file for a third term, but indicated to The Messenger last week that he will.
Space is a Republican. Young's filing petition did not specify a party. Assistant County Clerk Jenny Menser said Thursday that means he is considered independent.
Young did not need to file this early for the 2020 campaign.
see rules/page a6
"January 10 is the deadline for Republicans and Democrats," Cloern told the fiscal court Tuesday.
That opened the door for questions about independent candidates. Their deadline is later, and can be in two parts. First comes a "statement of intent," which is due by Tuesday, Jan. 28.
"That's simply a statement that I plan to run," Menser said. Then the actual deadline for independents to file a petition for City Council is Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A statement of intent is not a firm commitment to seek office.
On top of that, all candidates have to register with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. There's a financial dividing line for campaigns there.
"You can serve as your own treasurer if you plan to spend less than $3,000," Menser said. Spend more, and a treasurer must be named.
Madisonville City Councilman Adam Townsend also filed as an independent this week, as he did for the 2018 election. Townsend is seeking his third term in Ward 3.
One thing that's off limits to independents is voting in the May 2020 Kentucky Primary. Cloern reminded the Fiscal Court that it's a closed primary, and registered voters must declare a political party with her office by Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The filing deadline for Madisonville City Council is earlier in 2020 because of a new Kentucky law. That law also requires all candidates and "contributing organizations" to file spending reports electronically.
Two Hopkins County School Board seats also will be at stake in 2020. Menser said since those are nonpartisan races, the filing deadline is in June.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.