Applications are now available for vendors to fill out for the Summer Concert Series in Madisonville set to take place July 2-4 at City Park.
Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz said applications opened Monday.
“It will stay open until June 4 at 4 p.m.,” she said. “We have several different vendors reach out, which is great that we are getting a really good response. We are working with the Health Department on the best way to do our spacing and our lines for food service, so we are trying to go ahead and get our layout and know exactly where we will have everyone setup in order to be able to provide proper lines and distancing in order to provide food service.”
Lutz said there may be a limit on the number of vendors.
“In the past it looks like most of these events had around 20 or so vendors,” she said. “We are hoping to be able to accommodate within that range. We may have to spread out a little bit more. Again, we know that mandates could change as we saw yesterday, and we can always re-evaluate how we are going to do that. Our hope is to be able to provide enough vendors to feature our local businesses and be able to offer a lot of options safely.”
According to a Facebook post, local vendors and past participants are given priority; however, consideration will be made to ensure that various foods are featured at each event. Applications can be submitted to Madisonville City Hall, 67 North Main Street. For more information, contact City Hall at 270-824-2100.
The link to the application can be found on the Facebook post: www. facebook.com/FridayNightLive MadisonvilleKY/posts/ 2919353191680774.
