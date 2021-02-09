The Hopkins County Board of Education voted 4-1 for students to return to school four days a week starting Thursday, Feb. 25.
“I know that it is not going to make everybody happy, and I am so very sorry about that, but I trust the board,” said Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby.
Parents and guardians will have until Friday, Feb. 19 to choose for their students to return to the in-person plan or for the online option.
Currently students are operating under a hybrid schedule that has those wishing to to be in class on campus two days per week and online the remaining three days. Students are either on a Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday in-person schedule. Wednesdays are used for online-only instruction to give schools a chance to deep clean and properly sanitize the classrooms.
Board member Bobby Fox was the lone no vote against the plan.
Ashby met with principals from Hopkins County Schools last Thursday to create a plan for students potentially returning to school on a more regular schedule. The principals provided faculty input when communicating with Ashby.
“I feel confident because the principals developed this and had input from their faculty and staff,” said Ashby.
During the meeting, several principals got up and presented different aspects of the plan — including asking the board to approve online-only learning for Feb. 22-24 to give teachers and staff a chance to prepare the school for the students who choose to return to in-person on Feb. 25.
Ashby said the Hopkins County Health Task Force approved the plan.
Under the new format, in-person instruction will be held Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with cleaning and online learning remianing for Wednesdays across the district.
Jason Clark, principal at Browning Springs Middle Schools, listed off a few items that were non-negotiable when the students return. Some of those items were that parents retain the choice of learning online, making masks mandatory, have one day for remote learning and having a firm deadline for parents to decide if their children will stay online or move to in-person learning.
“To avoid another shut down in the future — so we can avoid any spread within the building — we have to make sure that everyone understands these are the terms of engagement,” he said.
Madisonville North Hopkins High School Principal Adam Harris said schools will need to operate in-person learning four days a week, including more cleaning supplies and additional staff and alternative dining areas to allow for social distancing during breakfast and lunch.
Eric Stone, principal at West Hopkins School, told the board of a few barriers that need to be taken into account if students are in school four days a week. Maintaining a social distance of six feet would be difficult, he said, and because of that issue, schools will need more substitute teachers and more furniture because there are only so many single desks available for students.
“The plan we developed is all working off of us predicting, and we feel pretty good about it, but there are still unknowns,” he said.
The board did challenge Ashby and the principals to find ways to help protect students with special needs and teachers who are taking care of children with health problems or have health problems themselves.
Ashby and the principals were also challenged to find ways to help teachers manage their workload.
Ashby said she hopes to present some ideas to the board at the next meeting.
Dr. Andy Belcher, director of assessment for the schools, gave the board an update on the COVID-19 numbers as of Monday. He said there are four staff members and nine students across the district who are currently active positive cases.
“That is one of the lowest days since we have returned from Christmas break,” said Belcher. “We are trending in the right direction as far as cases go.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
