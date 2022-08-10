Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Wound Center was named a recipient of the Center of Distinction award for the fifth consecutive year.
Chelsea Adams, ARPN in the Wound Care Center, said they are honored to have been recognized again.
“We strive to provide quality wound care treatment to our wonderful patients that trust us for their healing,” she said.
The award was through Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. There were 555 centers eligible for the award and 278 achieved the honor.
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal.
The hospital Wound Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Advanced wound care modalities provided by the wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressing, and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
For more information on wound care treatment, contact Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Wound Care Center at 270-825-5878.
