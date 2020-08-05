Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Tony W. Vincent, 59, Manitou, was arrested Saturday and charged with harassing communications.
• Sean A. Triplett, 35, Nortonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but under $1 million) and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Marcus A. Miller, 27, North Middleton, was arrested Monday and charged with fourth-degree assault (dating violence, minor injury) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Daniel R. Wisdom, 39, Bowling Green, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bradley T. Bruner, 48, Madisonville, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of probation violation on Meade and Warren county warrants.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.