It’s a new year and a new challenge for Libby Spencer.
Spencer will become president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Feb. 3.
This will be Spencer’s third high-profile job in Madisonville in less than two years. First, she served as executive director of United Way of the Coalfield for several months before Mayor Kevin Cotton approached her about becoming deputy city administrator, where she’s worked for almost a year.
“This is a great opportunity to continue my career in the community,” Spencer said of the change.
Spencer said her goal is “to continue the momentum” begun by former Chamber President Leslie Curneal, who announced her resignation in late December to work for Ahlstrom-Munksjo of Madisonville.
One example of that momentum is what Spencer called “the start of a strategic planning process” for promoting Hopkins County. Spencer said she’ll “defer to the planning committee” when she joins the Chamber, “to have a seamless process.”
Spencer will leave Madisonville city government Wednesday, Jan. 29. Cotton said Friday that she did a “fantastic job.” But he’s not sure yet if her position will be filled.
“I’m not going to put a time frame on it,” Cotton said. “We want to make sure we’re putting the right person in the right job. We’re going to look at the entire process.”
Spencer’s decision this week came about two weeks after the resignation of public relations director Skylar Phaup. While Spencer was Phaup’s supervisor, Spencer says work on the city’s Friday Night Live concert series shouldn’t be affected.
“I was not very involved with Friday Night Live,” Spencer said. “That’s not my skill set.”
Cotton said the first act of the summer season will not be announced until the second week of April, because of contract stipulations.
Spencer offered praise to Cotton and his staff as she prepared to leave.
“I’ve had a wonderful experience with the city,” she said. “I’ve never been around a harder-working, more dedicated group of people.”
