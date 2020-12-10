Bringing joy and fond memories to the people of Madisonville was the goal of the Kiwanis Club when they came up with the Parade of Lights — an alternative plan to replace the traditional Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Families are telling us that it is taking them more than one night to go around and see them all,” said Stephanie Townsell, club president. “We have heard from families that haven’t gone out to view lights in 10 years, and they are this year.”
The event came together so quickly there wasn’t much time to get the word out and give people time to decorate, but they still have 43 entries, she said.
“We have had a wonderful response and many people are asking us to do it again,” said Townsell. “We plan to do so.”
Next year the organization is looking at bringing down the entry fee since they can reuse some of the signs from this year, she said.
Several businesses in Madisonville are participating in the parade, like Tara Edwards with Edward Jones on Main Street, the Hadassah Hair Studio on Main Street and First United Bank and Trust, who is also a sponsor for the event.
Organizations are also participating like Madisonville North Hopkins High School — who has a display for several clubs, the Anton Fire Department, Girl Scout Troop 1566 and Owensboro Health on Main Street.
People can go to the Kiwanis Club website to vote on their favorite lights in the three categories; business, organization and resident. In the few days the polls have been open, there have been over 500 votes already, Townsell said.
The voting will end on Saturday, Dec. 19, but the list and GPS map will still be active through the end of the year so people can still view them.
The top three winners in the categories will be announced the week of Christmas on the Kiwanis Facebook page. The top winner in each category will receive a $100 Chamber check.
Townsell said she and the rest of the Kiwanis Club are looking forward to hearing all the stories from families after the event.
“We are so thankful to be able to offer this option to our community this year since we couldn’t do a traditional parade,” said Townsell.
For a list of the Parade of Lights entries and the GPS map, visit Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club’s Facebook page or their website at http://www.madisonvillenoonkiwanis.com/christmas-parade/. The website also has the link to vote on your favorite lights.
