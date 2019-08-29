Nickell is seeking seat on Kentucky Supreme Court

Paducah Judge Shea Nickell, the chief judge pro tem of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, was in town Tuesday night as part of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society's program that featured guest speaker Bill Cunningham, a former Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Nickell is seeking to replace Cunningham on the state's highest court. He has served on the court of appeals for the past 13 years.
"I hope to bring the experience, the skill set and the insight that I have developed over the past 13 years as a judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, which is the Commonwealth's second-highest court."
Nickell sees his run as a calling on his life. At one point, Nickell said that he had to choose between becoming a minister or a lawyer. Ultimately, he felt as though he could better serve God and his county through the law.
"As a young person, I looked up to a number of ministers and attorneys. I was torn between pursuing a career in the ministry and law until I realized that one could have a ministry while practicing the law," said Nickell. "That's how I have viewed the past 35 years of my involvement in the law - whether as a practicing attorney, advocate, prosecutor or college instructor."
Nickell sees himself as a fair judge, looking at all the facts of each case and using judicial restraint and objectiveness with each opinion.
"I've simply tried to honestly interpret the law and apply it to the facts of each case and follow the law wherever it leads, even when it leads to an outcome that I don't personally agree with," he said. "It's not my job to advocate; it's my job to adjudicate and try to be impartial. I think I have a reputation for that, and I'm proud to say that my colleagues on the court of appeals have recognized my skills and my leadership by electing me as the chief judge pro tem of that court."
Nickell is running against Republican Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville in a non-partisan race to be decided in November's general election.
