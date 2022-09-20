Banned Books Week, which is recognized nationally and runs Sept. 18-24, shines a spotlight on some of the books that are most frequently targeted for censorship and those that capture the attention of today’s young readers. That banning often leaves young readers confused about validity of their interests, personal identities and their First Amendment rights.
The week was launched in 1982 in response to the sudden surge in the number of challenges to certain books in schools, libraries and bookstores.
Typically held the last week of September, this yearly event aims to bring together the book community, librarians, booksellers, journalists, teachers, publishers and readers of all types. This week is meant to share support of the freedom to both seek and express ideas, even if those ideas are unpopular or unorthodox.
The theme for this year’s Banned Book Week is “ Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” According to bannedbooksweek.org, “By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, BBW draws national attention to the harms of censorship. The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom compiles lists of challenged books as reported in the media and submitted by librarians and teachers across the country.”
“HCMPL has many banned/challenged books available for check-out,” Shanna Turner, Children & Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator for the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library said. “You would be amazed as to why some books have been banned or challenged. Like Texas banned ‘Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See’, at one point because the animals were not the right colors.”
According to Banned Book Week, some reasons for book challenges are: critical race theory, profanity, indoctrinating kids, biased and unbalanced, profanity, nudity, child abuse, hateful, occult, bleak, racist content, homophobic or transphobic, obscene, sexually explicit, marxist, anti-semitic, LGBTQIA, grooming, abortion, white privilege, political viewpoint, drugs, political viewpoint, not a happy ending, non-traditional values, progressive liberal agenda, woke, and use of derogatory term for African Americans.
As of July 2022, book banning in the United States hit the highest level in 40 years. Books about race, gender, diversity, and inclusion are being targeted and removed from schools and libraries in every state.
“I’ve never heard of a ban ever being lifted,” Turner said.
The Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library will be posting a series of books that were banned at one point or another. For example, Charlotte’s Web was banned in Kansas because talking animals were considered unnatural, and the death of the spider was considered too troubling for children.
For more information and to see the complete list of banned books list, be sure to visit the HCMPL Facebook Page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.