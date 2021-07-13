The Madisonville Regional Airport Board will seek bids for a hangar to be constructed onsite to house Madisonville Community College’s Aviation Program.
Engineer Duke Gaston presented the drawings at Monday’s board meeting for the hangar part of the overall construction project that includes a ramp and taxiway — which is being handled by Garver Engineering.
Gaston previously presented plans to the board for feedback at a previous meeting, and said that all the changes that were mentioned before have been addressed.
“At that meeting, Mr. (City Attorney Joe) Evans stated that you needed a vote to go out to bid,” he said, adding that Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton was pushing to get the process of bidding out the project started. “It is the same set of plans with just a little more polish on it.”
Evans said additional comments for changes that Gaston receives have to be minor in detail.
Airport Manager Emily Herron talked about the design meetings that were had leading up to the presentation of the drawings.
“We looked at what would make sense for the current user, MCC,” she said. “We made sure that the back room would fit the simulator and we also thought forward thinking past MCC for other users.”
Herron said what is named classrooms on the plans could be used as offices instead or a lobby.
“The space makes sense for the use of the flight school and it makes sense for the use of a corporate hangar that has some offices for flight instructors or whoever may end up using them,” she said.
Gaston said the layout has been coordinated with Garver Engineering, and that minor changes had been made from the engineering firm as well.
Funding to build the actual hangar has already been awarded to the City of Madisonville in a $500,000 grant from the Pennyrile Area Development District.
