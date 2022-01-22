The Hopkins County Farmer’s Market is looking for more local growers, artisans, and crafter vendors for the upcoming market season.
Market Manager Bunny Wickham said the market currently has about 14 vendors registered, but the pavilion has room for 30 vendors.
“We can almost double what we have now,” she said. “The primary thing is we promote local, so you have to be a Hopkins County resident.”
She said the market is open to all types of growers, from fruit and produce to even culinary herbs like sage, rosemary, and thyme.
“There is a big market for that. People like to buy fresh herbs at market,” said Wickham.
Even those who have flower gardens can sell their flowers at the market. She said if someone has a big home garden and has an excess of produce, flowers, fruit, or herbs at the end of the season, then the market is a great idea.
“We are looking for those kinds of vendors,” said Wickham.
The market isn’t only for farmers, but to artisans and crafters as well. She said the only condition is that all items have to be homemade.
She said the market has a baker on the vendor list, but there is plenty of room for more artisans, even other bakers.
Wickham said the season runs from the first Saturday in May to October, and the membership fee is $100 for the year. There are two market days throughout the season, Tuesday afternoons and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“That Tuesday might change, though we don’t know yet,” she said. “You don’t have to come to both days at market, but you are welcome too.”
Wickham said she does a vendor training in March called Vendor 101 to go over everything a new vendor would like to know. She answers any questions they may have about how to set up a booth to how to have successful sales.
“It is a really good encompassing training,” said Wickham. “If anyone is interested, we need to know by March.”
Yearly dues are paid in April, so she hopes to have anyone interested in becoming a vendor contact her before March.
“It is a fun time to be a vendor,” said Wickham. “We grow great friendships with the other vendors, and it is kind of almost like a party atmosphere on market days. We play music and everyone is ready to sell their product, and it is just a fun time to be at market.”
Any farmer, artisan, or crafter interested in becoming a vendor for the Hopkins County Farmer’s Market can contact Bunny Wickham at 270-875-5806.
To stay up to date on what is happening at the Farmer’s Market, follow the Hopkins County Farmer’s Market page on Facebook.
