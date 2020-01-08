Hopkins County is full of residents who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live, work and play. From volunteers to first responders, the names of those willing to give of their time, energy and money are endless. These selfless individuals often go unnoticed and certainly underappreciated. With that in mind, The Messenger attempts to honor one person annually for our "Citizen of the Year" award that will be presented in February.
The award is presented to an individual that has demonstrated great civic character through
see award/page a3
volunteerism, leadership and involvement.
If you know of someone who meets this criteria and is deserving of such an honor, we'd love to hear from you. When nominating someone from the community, fully list the reasons why they should be considered.
Nominations forms, which should include the nominee's full name and contact information, can be submitted at The Messenger office, located at 221 S. Main Street, or by emailing the information to Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
The form can be found in each Wednesday and Saturday edition of the paper leading up to the submission deadline. All nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. An online nomination form can be found at the link found in the information box of this article.
