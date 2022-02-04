According to ER Assist representatives Erin McCauley and Tyler Williamson, who presented at the February 1 Fiscal Court Meeting, due to the magnitude of the December tornadoes, there is now an approved process to get debris removed from private property safely, and legally.
Normally contractors do the private property work, but there is now a process through FEMA where cleanup is allowed on private property if needed. With the amount of volunteers still in the area it is hopeful that the last 20 or so homes that need cleaning will be handled by these groups, but if not, this process is there to take care of it.
All of the work will be reimbursed through FEMA, once the jobs are complete. Both the county and city are trying to identify residents who are eligible. All homeowners will need to apply to FEMA and give their address to get the process started. A member will come out and evaluate the property to make sure that they are eligible, and from there the process will get started.
It is important to note that everything must meet the necessary criteria and must be approved prior to starting any work. This process usually takes about one month to even get an answer if the homeowner is eligible for this service.
“Generally private property entrance is not allowed, but due to the scale of this disaster, FEMA has added this,” ER Assist Erin McCauley said. “This is through the public assist program and eligibility is through FEMA. It is normal course of business, you must put in the application to get anything started.”
