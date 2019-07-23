Three county agencies benefit from FEMA monies

Nearly $20,000 has been awarded to three Hopkins County agencies following a FEMA board meeting hosted by the United Way of the Coalfield.
The FEMA Board meeting, held to set priorities for the utilization of grant funds tied to the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), addressed the county's need based on the area's total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in srrounding areas.
The Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, Hope2All and the Salvation Army were approved for funding following review of each group's application.
The Christian Food Bank will receive $3,000, Hope2All will receive $6,000, and the Salvation Army will receive $10,776, according to a news release from the United Way.
Don Howerton, UW's executive director who also serves as the FEMA Board Chair, said the assistance will make an impact with each agency.
"The funds will significantly assist those in need in Hopkins County," said Howerton. "I have great respect for the members of this board, and I honor their voluntary efforts to help those in critical need."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.