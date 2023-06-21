During a Tuesday night meeting of the Madisonville City Council, the city held its annual Municipal Road Aid hearing, giving residents a chance to discuss how some $822,080 in road funds should be used during the coming fiscal year. No residents, however, elected to speak during the hearing.

Each year thee Kentucky Department of Rural and Municipal Roads presents cities across the commonwealth with funding that can only be used for the purpose of paving city streets. Rather than coming in as one lump sum, those funds filter in through three or four payments to the city throughout the year.

