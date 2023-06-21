During a Tuesday night meeting of the Madisonville City Council, the city held its annual Municipal Road Aid hearing, giving residents a chance to discuss how some $822,080 in road funds should be used during the coming fiscal year. No residents, however, elected to speak during the hearing.
Each year thee Kentucky Department of Rural and Municipal Roads presents cities across the commonwealth with funding that can only be used for the purpose of paving city streets. Rather than coming in as one lump sum, those funds filter in through three or four payments to the city throughout the year.
With paving contractors only working a certain number of months during the calendar year, that often leaves unexpended revenue, which is carried over to thee following year. That is the case this year, as Madisonville will carry over $255,900, which will be added to the expected road air revenue of $400,000 for a total of $655,900. Additionally, the city council has allocated $166,180 of LGEA coal severance funds for paving projects.
City engineer Lincoln Fugal told the council that a few roads on the city’s prioritized list of city streets were addressed early in the spring, and he hopes that paving can start back up in August. He told the council that Scotty’s, the company that has the city’s paving contract, is busy right now handling paving for the state.
“We walked every road in Madisonville last year and gave them a graded pavement assessment, which is were this prioritization came from,” said Fugal. “We are doing that again this year and we are going to add to that, some data from a physical usage assessment...to work up a more objective standard for prioritizing roads.”
He explained that this will help the city to develop a color coded map of city streets to help people better understand how the roads are ranked when it comes to paving needs.
“We get questions every year where people want to know why you paved that one and didn’t pave this one,” Fugal explained. “This will basically be a one stop answer to those questions.”
In other business, Planning and Zoning Committee member councilman Frank Stevenson presented a committee report, recommending that council amend text in an existing city ordinance.
“The text amendment relates to conditional uses of a variety of zoning districts outside of residential for a residential use being permissible by condition,” he said. “(This is) in a mixed use setting.”
Council members unanimously approved the proposed amendment, which will now be forwarded to the joint planning commission.
In old business, the council approved second reading of an amendment to the FY2022 budget, which ends June 30. The change includes and addition $4.3 million to general fund revenues from police, fire and airport grants, a $1.2 million increase in restaurant tax revenue and expense increases that included $225,000 in park expenses and $625,000 for purchase of equipment for the sanitation department.
The council approved a bid from Sitex Corporation to provide janitorial supplies and uniforms for city employees. Other bidders included Unifirst and Cintas.
Mayor Cotton presented a municipal order to appoint J.W. Durst and Molly Deahl to the Housing Authority Board, both of which were approved by the council. Both will serve for a period of four years, ending June 1, 2027.
