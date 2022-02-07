As the second anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, the guidelines and guidance provided to citizens on how to handle situations related to the virus continues to change, making it more difficult now than ever to stay abreast of the latest developments.
One of the most frequently ask questions is about quarantine and isolation. How and when do they apply? How long do they last?
Under current guidance from Kentucky Public Health, the answer is a little complicated. The rules are different depending on your vaccination status.
If you are fully vaccinated and are exposed to the virus but you have no symptoms, you are no longer required to quarantine. KPH recommends that you wear a mask for the next 10 days and get a COVID-19 test on the fifth day, otherwise you aren’t asked to take any other steps. If you develop symptoms you are asked to then remain home and be tested on the fifth day after symptoms begin.
If you’ve not been vaccinated, or you have been vaccinated but have not received any booster shots you are eligible for, KPH says any exposure should result in a 10 day quarantine, regardless of whether or not you have any symptoms. On the fifth day of quarantine you can take a COVID-19 test and be released from quarantine if it comes back negative.
For those people who are fully vaccinated and test positive for the virus, the guidance varies depending on whether or not you have symptoms.
A fully vaccinated person who tests positive and has symptoms is required under these guidelines to isolate for 10 days. Isolation can end, according to KPH, after five consecutive days with no symptoms, as long as the patient wears a mask for the remainder of the initial 10 day of isolation.
If you are fully vaccinated and test positive, but you have no symptoms, KPH only suggests five days of isolation.
Under KPH and CDC guidelines, there seems to be little difference between the terms “isolation” and “quarantine,” other than isolation is used to keep sick people separate from healthy people, while quarantine is used to keep exposed but otherwise healthy people separate from healthy individuals.
