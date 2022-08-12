During this week’s council meeting, concerned citizens and council members addressed what was described as the lackluster appearance of Earlington and how to get the community cleaned up.
“New Arnold is one of the worst places in town,” Council Member Ann Gipson said.
“You drive down that street and all you see is trash. It makes the church look bad, it looks like the slums.”
According to council and the citizens who spoke, it isn’t just one house on New Arnold, it is about 20 houses that are failing to repair, clean or maintain their homes and properties. Many of them should be deemed unlivable.
In addition to New Arnold, Oakwood is another street that shares the same property issues.
“Oakwood is the worst street because it leads to the cemetery,” Council Member Robert Cottoner said. “We need to do something about the crack houses. There is a door propped up, not even on hinges, and you can see right through to the other side. We need to get some patrolling on the streets.”
“Just about every street in Earlington has got a drug dealer,” Mayor Philip Hunt said. “We have police and they do a pretty good job. We still got plenty of work to do on this, we’re not done yet.”
