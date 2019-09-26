America coming Friday to Glema

America is bringing its 50th Anniversary Tour to the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and will feature founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell.
"This is their 50th-anniversary tour, their big hits came in the mid-'70s," said Glema Director Brad Downall. "I remember when I was of driving age listening to "Tin Man" and of course there's also A Horse with No Name. That era is our core audience, so it's a good match."
Tickets are still available and can be purchased online or at the box office, said Downall. However, to receive a senior or military discount, you would have to order through the box office.
"You can call the box office, or you can come to the Glema when the box office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday," he said. "And the day of the show (Friday) it's open until curtain."
Downall urges those interested to purchase tickets as quickly as you can because they are going quick.
"As the week progresses, ticket sales have picked up. They went really fast in the beginning, and then they leveled out, and the last two days, it's been brisk," he said. "So, if you wait until Friday, you may be disappointed."
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts student worker Sydnie Byrum said that she looks forward to working Friday's event.
"I usually like to come and work the shows because I get to see all of the people coming in, and I get to help the artists with whatever they need," she said.
The concert is a part of the Center Stage Series, which has three events this season. The events are sponsored by the City of Madisonville, the Enduring Legacy of Mrs. Glema Mahr, Old National Bank, Baptist Health Madisonville, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission and Watermark Toyota.
Downall said that in today's economy, it is getting more and more expensive to book bands like America.
"For a center our size and a town our size, it's not really feasible without support," said Downall. "That's where the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission did help as they are co-presenters with the Glema and they made up the difference to make the event affordable and to keep the ticket prices where they are. We have such strong community support and corporate community support that it makes is so that we can still offer performers like America."
The Center Stage series will host artists Hunter Hays on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Complexions Contemporary Ballet on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Tickets are on sale now for those performances.
