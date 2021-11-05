Molly’s Mutts, a no-kill animal rescue based in Dixon, will be holding two events next weekend in Madisonville.
On Friday, Nov. 12:
“Get Fried” will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m, at Advance Auto on North Main Street. Let’s Get Fried food truck and C&W BBQ will be selling food all day. The more food sold, the more proceeds that will go towards helping to save the dogs.
“Our food events are usually one of our biggest fundraisers due to the pandemic and not being able to do many in person adoption events, ” Natalie Dickerson, Director of Molly’s Mutts. “Everything we do we must fundraise for. We have had many times where we thought we would have to close our doors, but luckily we have amazing supporters out there. We have been so thankful for each and every one of them.”
Keep an eye out for the Molly’s mascot dressed in a dog suit, waiving at all customers driving by. Be sure to come hungry and ready to support a great cause. Both cash and credit cards are accepted for this event.
On Saturday, Nov. 13:
Molly’s Mutts will be hosting photos with Santa, at Mutt City Grooming, from 10 a.m.until 1 p.m. There is no appointment needed but they ask people to wait in their cars with their pets until a staff member comes to welcome you. The cost is only $10 cash. All images will be emailed directly once the photographer has edited them. The animals get along great with Santa, but if for some reason the pet is nervous, a photo can still be done without him. All proceeds from this event will go directly towards saving more dogs. Make it a family event and bring the whole family. Kids are more than welcome to jump in the photos with their pets and Santa as well.
“Lots of our past adopters bring their dogs out,” Dickerson. “It is fun to see how they are doing, especially when they remember us. Rescue is not always good days, but we love trying to host happy and cheerful events like this.”
A special thank you to the owners of AdvanceAuto and Mutt City Grooming for offering their facilities and space to make both of these events possible.
Molly’s Mutts is located in Dixon, KY, but with several other locations all over the country and Canada. Molly’s Mutts Animal Rescue was opened by Dr. Whitney Winstead in loving memory of her first beloved dog, Molly.
