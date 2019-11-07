By a wide margin, Hancock County voters approved countywide alcohol sales Tuesday, with an advocate for sales saying the vote would spur new business and economic development.
There were two alcohol measures on the ballot in the county on Tuesday. The first was filed to allow alcohol sales in the city of Hawesville by George Banks, a restaurant owner. Then, a countywide petition was filed by Marcie Simpson.
Both petitions were approved by voters. In the county referendum, 2,183 voters voted to allow alcohol sales while 1,377 opposed the measure.
The measure was approved in Hawesville as well, with 224 residents voting "yes," while 155 voted to oppose alcohol sales.
"It's exactly what the county wanted," Banks said Tuesday night. "It's exactly what the city wanted, too. The numbers are overwhelming.
"I'm excited for the county and the city," Banks said. "It's amazing. So many people stood together." Advocates kept the campaign "positive," he said.
Simpson said, "All I can say is the voters came out, and they voted what they wanted. I'm just glad they came out."
Brent Thornton, director of missions for the Blackford Breckinridge Baptist Association, said "while there's certainly some disappointment to (the result), we understand it doesn't mean the sky is falling.
"There's a certain level of disappointment, but not a great surprise," Thornton said. The organization "will continue to share the Gospel with people. At the end of the day, we will be faithful to what we've been given to do."
Banks said the vote to allow alcohol sales will be positive for the county, but he also anticipates "some big mistakes" from people who start restaurants on the belief that alcohol sales will automatically lead to large profits without understanding the business.
"I think Hancock is going to grow. We're going to get more businesses in," Banks said. "I know my business is going to grow.
"I'm glad it happened. I'm glad I started something," Banks said. "It's great to start something and see it all the way through."
