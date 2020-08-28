Hopkins County residents will feel some of the sting of Tropical Depression Laura today.
The Paducah office of the National Weather Service briefed all state emergency response entities on Thursday making them aware of the forecast for Friday.
“The main effect we’re thinking right now will be some heavy rainfall and possibly some isolated short-lived, weak tornadoes,” said Mike York, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Right now, rainfall is leaning in the two to three inch range. The weather should be during the day and linger into the evening.”
York added that tornadoes would be more possible in the afternoon hours.
“That is when it will be the warmest and most unstable,” he said.
Nick Bailey, deputy director for Hopkins County EMA, said potential flooding will be the main issue facing the county.
“It should be out of our area around 9 or 10 p.m.,” said Bailey. “They will issue a flash flood watch, which starts at 7 a.m. (today) and goes until 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The 1 a.m. is not set in stone though. It could be a lot earlier.
“Wind wise, they are saying we could see some wind gusts up to 28 miles per hour, and we are at a slight risk for severe weather,” he said. “The greatest timing will be between 3-8 p.m. What we recommend is that everybody needs to be weather aware, they need to stay tuned to local media, have their radios charged and turned on. They’re not talking about a major event but just because it is the severe weather aspect, we want people to stay aware.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.