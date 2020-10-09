The Hopkins County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday which pushed the county into the “red” status in the commonwealth, according to state data.
Hopkins County has now recorded 781 total cases since March, with 528 recovered and 38 deaths. There are 215 active local cases, according to the health department.
Since last Friday, there have been 89 new cases of COVID in the county.
Hopkins County is now classified a red county based on a seven-day incidence calculation.
According to the state’s website, the seven-day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
To be considered a red county, the daily cases must be above 25 or above.
Hopkins County had a case average of 29.7 on Thursday.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said that the Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack will be in Hopkins County Friday. Stack’s visit is part of his tour of county health departments in the state.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 77,455 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 884 of which were newly reported Thursday. One hundred and eight of the newly reported cases were from children ages 0-18, of which 32 were children ages 0-5.
“This is about 20 cases less than we had this day last week. It’s about 200 more than we had in the two preceding weeks before that,” said Beshear. “It gives you an idea again that even excluding some of the backlog cases that came in yesterday we are unfortunately on track to have the single largest week thus far in this epidemic.”
Beshear reported 11 new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 1,234 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Thursday include a 62-year-old woman from Bell County; a 95-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 60-year-old woman from Bullitt County; an 80-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 63 and 85, and a 58-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 65-year-old man from Lincoln County; an 86-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from Scott County; and a 31-year-old man from Warren County.
