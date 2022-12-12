Legislator Portrait Robby Mills
Madisonville’s new State Senator, Robby Mills (R-Henderson), received his committee assignments for 2023-24 on Monday.

Mills will retain his seat as chairman of the Senate State and Local Government Committee. He was additionally been called on to serve on the Natural Resources and Energy Committee, Transportation Committee, Senate Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government, Finance, and Public Protection, Public Pension Oversight Board Committee, and the Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee.

