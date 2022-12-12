Madisonville’s new State Senator, Robby Mills (R-Henderson), received his committee assignments for 2023-24 on Monday.
Mills will retain his seat as chairman of the Senate State and Local Government Committee. He was additionally been called on to serve on the Natural Resources and Energy Committee, Transportation Committee, Senate Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government, Finance, and Public Protection, Public Pension Oversight Board Committee, and the Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee.
“I am honored to be able to continue to serve as the chair of the Senate State and Local Government Committee,” said Mills. “Before coming to Frankfort, I served as a city commissioner for 18 years, which gives me first-hand knowledge about how important local government is to our communities in western Kentucky. I look forward to identifying legislation to help form government policies that benefit Kentuckians throughout the commonwealth.”
Mills was first elected to public office in 1998, serving as a city commissioner until 2016. In 2017 he was elected to the State House of Representatives, serving one term before being elected to the State Senate in 2019.
Earlier this year the state senate realigned senate districts across the state, adding Hopkins County to the 4th Senate District, which includes Henderson, Union and Webster counties. He was recently re-elected to represent that larger district in the state senate.
“I am pleased with the diversity of thought and professional intellect we have in the Senate Majority Caucus,” Senate President Robert Stivers said following committee roster announcements. “We have physicians, lawyers, educators, small business owners, and more prepared to stay the course of good policy this chamber has prioritized and championed for two decades. I have the utmost faith in our chamber’s committee leadership.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.