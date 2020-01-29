Madisonville city leaders apparently have decided to keep a job that became open this month, instead of eliminating or merging it.
The city website Tuesday showed the position of “Public Relations and Customer Service Director” is open for applicants. It’s the combined position last held by Skylar Phaup, who left City Hall to work for Baptist Health Madisonville.
When Phaup left in early January, City Administrator Robert Janes said the city would “step back and evaluate” the position for at least 30 days. Janes declined to comment Tuesday on whether anything regarding the job had changed.
An aide who spoke with Janes indicated that the job posting speaks for itself.
The three-page posting shows the position is full-time. The duties range from online news updates and printed publications to the development and leadership of special city projects, such as the Friday Night Live concert series.
Resumes will be accepted until noon Friday, Feb. 7.
