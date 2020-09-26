Nortonville water rates increased this week following a special called meeting that resulted in the approval of the second reading of an ordinance on the matter by the City Council.
The minimum water rate increased from $15 to $18 for customers inside the city limits and from $25 to $30 for customers outside the city limits.
The ordinance also calls for a maintenance fee of $3 per monthly bill for customers inside the city limits and $5 per monthly bill for customers outside the city limits shall be charged and placed in a separate cash account for upgrading and maintaining the water system.
The ordinance also states that these charges shall be made for each 1,000 gallons or less of water consumption per month.
The first reading of this ordinance was approved at a Sept. 16 special called meeting.
According to Nortonville City Attorney Will Cox, a rate study was conducted by Mike McGhee, who Cox said has done work for the city before. After the study, a suggestion was made to increase the rates.
The rate increase will take effect immediately.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.