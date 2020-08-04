After months of “Will they? Won’t they?” the Madisonville-North Hopkins High School seniors walked across a stage in their gymnasium and turned their tassels.
At the onset of the global pandemic, high schools in Hopkins County decided to wait to hold ceremonies. North’s graduates were able to have closure with their high school careers Saturday afternoon.
For graduate GenAnna Cotton the night was about celebration.
“Tonight we get what we deserve,” she said. “This is it, our final stop before college.”
With “Pomp and Circumstance” playing in the background and waiting for the next round of graduates to walk, Principal Adam Harris said he hoped the evening brought resolution for the students.
“We were as patient as we could be trying to give them the best scenario that we could,” he said. “Unfortunately, we still were where we were in March with the virus, there were too many unknowns then.”
While sitting in the car with his family waiting for their turn to get out and go inside the building, Connor Brown said his graduation meant that he was finally done with high school. For him, it too was a night of closure.
“I’m happy to be done,” he said.
When graduates arrived on campus, they were directed around the building to get out and stand under the school’s awnings. Many huddled together with their family groups under umbrellas as rains poured. They waited in line to get into the building. Each person had their temperature checked. They then went through several stopping points to allow for social distancing, and then families stood in front of the stage as their graduate walked.
Marian Bailey was one of 16 valedictorians at North. She came to graduation with her sister, father and grandparents.
“This is a way to make graduation feel official,” she said. “Having the opportunity to graduate still is very good.”
Marian’s dad, Michael Bailey, said it was nice to have her grandparents with them. It was the first time they had gotten together since the virus’ outbreak.
Marian’s mother, Maria Bailey, is a science teacher at North and helped during graduation. Maria said that Marian now looks forward to her future.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t have graduation earlier because Hopkins County had a higher pace than all the other counties,” Maria Bailey said. “We had to postpone, and then it just got to the point where we just wanted something, just to have the closure on this year. I’m happy for her, and she’s heading off to college.”
While in the hallway, heading back to his vehicle after receiving his diploma, Maroon basketball star K’Suan Casey said he was happy.
“It was a relief. I was ready for it,” he said.
His mother, Shala Williams, said the day was a blessing that she had been waiting for.
District Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby was present in her face mask and gloves as she handed diploma covers to students after their names were called.
“I think it means as much to the parents as it does to the kids because parents want to get those memories,” she said.
