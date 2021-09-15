The Earlington City Council moved forward with foreclosures and other actions on properties in the city progressing the goal to clean up the city of dilapidated and code violation properties.
The council unanimously approved to foreclose 215 Rutter Avenue and 402 through 408 Johnson Avenue and agreed to release a lien on property at 209 Cloern Drive.
“I was directed to file a lien on Cloern and Rutter for work the city had performed,” said Earlington City Attorney Natasha Little. “I think the city wants to go forward on 215 Rutter based on our lien. I think the lien amount was roughly $900. The lien amount of 209 Cloern was also $900.”
Little said the problem with Cloern Drive was that the county Property Valuation Administrator’s office updated the owners of the property at the time that she had filed a lien.
“The PVA updated the property because somebody had purchased that property,” she said. “I advise that the city file a release of that lien because the owners weren’t notified. They have owned that property for about a year, and the previous owners were contacted instead.”
Little said once the lien was released, the new owners will have a chance to comply with the code violations on the property before the lien process starts over again.
Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt said the property on Johnson Avenue had been mowed and maintained by the city for years. Little added that the Johnson Avenue properties have no buildings on it and it is just a vacant lot.
The council and Hunt decided to also rejected a $500 bid for property located at 204 Oakwood Avenue.
Hunt said the city has over $1,000 put into the home on that property that he also said was fixable.
“As bad as I want to move these properties, that is too low,” said Hunt.
