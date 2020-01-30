Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• James A. Arnold, 33, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
• Justin K. Mullican, 30, of Valparaiso, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault in Henderson County and public intoxication.
• Steven D. Smith Jr., 33, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Brian L. Wilson, 46, of Middlesboro was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Bell County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Kevin R. Groves, 49, of White Plains was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Austin J. Massey, 21, of White Plains was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Joshua A. Massey, 22, of White Plains was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jesse H. Rickard, 30, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
