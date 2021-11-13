After nearly two decades of hearing talk about a new Hopkins County Athletics complex, and at least a decade with signs in place declaring an empty lot along I-69 as the “future home” of the facility, it is starting to look like local residents might actually get to use the facility in the not too distant future.
A special called joint meeting between the Madisonville City Council and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court was held Wednesday to discuss the new sports complex. A virtual reality tour was given to show what the complex will look like, and what the complex will house as far as sports fields, courts, party rooms, billboard advertising opportunities, a fully functioning kitchen with high-end concessions, and much more.
The main focus of the meeting was regarding the total budget for this project. Mayor Kevin Cotton explained that with the rise in prices for lumber and other materials the initial proposed cost has nearly doubled to $13.4 million. Going back a forth, finally a roll call vote was made, and passed for the site prep /dirt work to go out for bid.
More information on the sports complex to come as it continues to develop.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.