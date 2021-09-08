The Hopkins County Fiscal Court unanimously approved to help fund a $21,303 local match for a grant that will provide new pagers to the 14 volunteer fire departments in the county.
The court will likely use American Rescue Plan Act funding for the grant match, with the hope of this request falling under the public health section of the ARPA’s guidelines for fund usage.
District 7 Magistrate Hannah Myers said the directions are vague for what the ARPA money can be spent on, but she said she believes this funding is acceptable.
“The first section of ARPA is for public health,” she said. “That would be anything that has to deal with the sheriff’s department, 911, ambulance and other things. We feel like we can get the money to do that. Of course that is not for sure … and if it doesn’t happen, we can take the money from the general fund. We do have the money, and it is a worthy project that helps everyone out in the county.”
The Hopkins County Fire Chief’s Association made the request at Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court’s Public Safety Committee meeting.
Richland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Wade Simmons said his department was recently awarded a regional grant for all Volunteer Fire Departments in the county from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighter Grant program.
Simmons said the federal amount awarded was $141,818.20 and requires a local match of $21,303.
He said the Richland department is acting as the regional host for this grant to purchase and distribute a total of 312 pagers to the 14 volunteer fire departments in the county.
According to Darwin Rideout, the chief of the HCFCA, these pagers will replace the outdated pagers being used by the volunteer departments, and that the departments worked together to solve a “collective problem” with the least amount of local expense as possible.
In a letter to the court, Rideout said these pagers would improve the reception of the pagers across the county using existing radio infrastructure.
Simmons said the money is needed by Nov. 1.
