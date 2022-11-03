Voters will have a number of contested elections on the ballot Nov. 8. The Messenger has reached out to the candidates in those races to give them an opportunity to state their case for voters.
Each state house and senate candidate was given a maximum of 200 words to tell voters about themselves and state why they are seeking their respective offices. These statements will run exactly as they were sent to us, with only minor formatting changes made.
Following are the statements made by the candidates for state Senate, District 4:
As your State Senator, I have worked to help make the needs of NWKY known in Frankfort! I have worked on fiscal policies that would help grow our economy and have lessen the tax burden on the average NWKY family, including lower personal income tax from 5% to 4%.
I fought for common sense policies. I authored the “Save Women’s Sports” bill which ensured biological boys cannot compete against biological girls.
I stood my ground on our God-given rights, by always supporting our 2nd Amendment, and for this work, I have been endorsed by the NRA. I am 100% pro-life and I have once again received the endorsement of Kentucky Right to Life As Chairman of State & Local Government Committee, I have fought for election integrity and sponsored legislation requiring photo ID, Increased election audits, moving to paper ballots, and removing voting machines from the internet.
I have produced consistent results including record educational funding, supporting law enforcement, supporting and listening to local elected officials, and fully funding all 7 pension systems for the 6th straight year.
Conservative results have been delivered, and a humbly ask that you allow me to serve you again as your State Senator.
Pritchett, the Democrat candidate challenging Mills, was contacted through his campaign consultant. Rather than a personal statement, the following was submitted:
Bruce Pritchett, candidate for State Senate District 4, is a husband, father, businessman and farmer. As a lifelong resident of this region, he is focused on economic development, improving infrastructure, supporting agriculture and protecting our public schools.
He was recently endorsed by Governor Andy Beshear.
“Bruce Pritchett has my full endorsement. The folks of this region deserve a leader that will fight for good jobs, access to high quality, affordable healthcare and is a champion for public education,” said Governor Andy Beshear.
Like the Governor, Bruce will rely on his faith, his experience and his focus on solutions, not politics, to guide his work and make our region the best it can be — with strong public schools and good paying jobs right here at home.
Bruce knows that we need leaders who are open to good ideas — whether that idea comes from a Republican, Democrat or Independent.
Please vote for Bruce Pritchett on November 8th.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.