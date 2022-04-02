The month of April is known for many different awareness campaigns, and many people may not know that it is Cesarean Awareness Month, or C-Section Awareness Month (CAM). This campaign aims to create awareness and it supports a reduction in the number of cesareans in mothers who do not really need it, or who will not benefit from this procedure when compared to a natural birth.
A cesarean section is a major surgical operation in which a baby is delivered through a cut in the front wall of the abdomen and womb. This is often used when a natural birth carries a higher risk of complications.
In the U.S. and many other countries, there has been a increasing trend towards the c-section. In 2007 the rate was about 32%, compared to 5% in the 1960’s. The reasons for this rise have been widely debated and may be due to a variety of factors, which include multiple births, obesity in the mother, but also, a rise in the number of older women giving birth.
Induction is also more common now and that is associated with a rise in c-section births. These factors, along with the trend in healthcare providers and insurance companies generally favoring a cesarean and it is clear to see how the rate has gone up.
There is also a lack of awareness in mothers that cesarean sections are a major operation and it carries a long list of complications. This surgery can lead to increased risks of infections, blood clots, intense longer lasting pain, longer stay in the hospital and repeat hospital visits.
April is observed to make expectant mothers aware that vaginal births can often be a choice they can take over a c-section birth.
According to usatoday.com, the World Health Organization has considered the ideal rate for c-section births to be between 10-15%, however, the CDC reports more than 31% of all deliveries in the United States were via c-section as of 2018.
March of Dimes shares that in the U.S., in 2020, 31.8% of live births were c-section deliveries. Hospitals must provide their c-section percentages as public knowledge.
In Western Kentucky, these are some of the hospital percentages according to hopesembraceky.org,
- Baptist Health Corbin has a cesarean rate of 36%
- Baptist Health La Grange has a cesarean rate of 38%
- Baptist Health Lexington has a cesarean rate of 38%
- Baptist Health Louisville has a cesarean rate of 36%
- Baptist Health of Madisonville has a cesarean rate of 43%
- Baptist Health of Paducah has a cesarean rate of 42%
While April is CAM, the topic should be one that is routinely covered in birthing and maternity classes so that parents have the opportunity to be prepared and informed to avoid giving birth via c-section when there is not a medical need.
