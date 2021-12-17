According to Hopkins County Officials, as of late yesterday evening, the number of fatalities from the Dec. 10 tornado is 14. The number of unaccounted for is down to one.
There are 933 homes that are considered heavily damaged or destroyed.
While donations are still very much needed, city officials are asking that they be halted for the time being, as there is no more room for storage at this moment. This will allow the community time and space to begin their rebuilding process. KU is working quickly to restore power, with 900 homes still without.
“It is taking a little bit of time but it is getting there,” Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. stated.
Water districts are jumping in to help Dawson Springs and South Hopkins County to get the water back up and running. According Whitfield, it will probably be another week to get the tanks filled up and pressurized. It may not be strong pressure, but water is coming.
For more information visit The Hopkins County EMA Facebook page, The Hopkins County Facebook Page, or call the hotline number 270-825-5024.
