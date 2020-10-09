Several people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck on Wednesday.
Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies responded to Highbanks Ferry Road around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday where a 1997 Chevrolet pick up truck had wrecked.
Deputies spoke with the driver, James Tyler Harris, 19, who said he was causing the truck to fishtail in the gravel when he lost control and the truck left the roadway and entered into a bean field, according to reports.
The vehicle rolled over at least three times before coming to a rest upside down.
Passengers in the truck were Oscar Hardin, 30, Alexis Eagen, 18, and three juveniles.
Eagen was flown by PHI Air Medical to a trauma center for potentially life threatening injuries. One of the juveniles was also flown to a trauma center by PHI Air Medical for serious injuries. The other four occupants were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment for serious injuries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.