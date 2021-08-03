Madisonville’s American Legion Post 6 honored first responders for the second year in a row with a BBQ lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.
The post was filled with first responders from the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County throughout the day while the Post encouraged both on and off duty first responders to attend.
John Komar, the first vice commander of the post, said by around noon they had already served around 100 people.
A law enforcement class being taught in the county also had first responders from Caldwell, Union and Muhlenberg counties attend the lunch as well.
Legion Post Commander Tommy Omer and Komar said the lunch was to show appreciation to all first responders for the work they do in the various communities.
“Police officers all over the country are getting a bad reputation … we just want to show our gratitude and respect to the first responders,” said Omer.
“First responders don’t get weekends off, holidays off and they don’t get pandemics off,” Komar said. “This is our way of showing all of them appreciation across the first responder spectrum, and I think it actually reflects the Madisonville and Hopkins County community. Our community is not one that doesn’t show respect for them.”
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said he was appreciative of what the Legion has done for the first responders in the area.
“This is the second year that the American Legion has done this for us and it is appreciated tremendously,” said Sanderson. “My deputies, court security and SROs are always thankful for what the Legion does for us.”
Omer said they also invited first responders that attended to join the local Legion.
“We have told all the first responders that if they will bring their DD214, we will pay their first year dues if they want to join,” he said.
As of noon on Monday, they had two sign up, according to Omer.
Komar said they would like to keep the lunch around the first of August going forward.
“Last year was our first year,” he said. “We want to shoot for August just with school getting started and other things starting up. We just wanted to get this in here as well.”
The two post leaders still invite veterans to become part of the post as well.
“We would like to see a lot of veterans come out,” Komar said. “We have got plenty of spots.”
Komar said Post 6 is involved in many public events such as American Legion baseball and helping with the ROTC community as well.
“We welcome any veteran from any branch of service to come out and join us,” he said.
