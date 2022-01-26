The Glema Mahr Chamber Music Concert will feature the Dali Quartet, Monday, Jan. 31, beginning at 7 p.m. This quartet is well known for bringing Latina American flavor, alongside the classical and romantic canon.
“The Glema Center has presented classical music in a “chamber” setting since Mrs. Mahr started sponsoring the series in 1993. Even though this concert will have the audience spread out in the auditorium instead of in an intimate atmosphere on stage due to health and safety protocols, we hope it still has that parlour room concert feeling,” Brad Downall, Director, Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, Madisonville Community College.
Tours of the Dali Quartet’s Classical Roots, Latin Soul programming have reached audiences all across the United States, Canada and South America. Members are from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the U.S. They have studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music, Indiana University, the New England Conservatory, Julliard and the Simon Bolivar Conservatory in Caracas, Venezuela,
This season the Dali tours from Philadelphia and Washington DC all the way to Oaxaca, Mexico, and partners with the National Repertory Orchestra to give the Guarneri String Quartet Residency, awarded by Chamber Music America. The program at the Glema Center will feature Piazzola and other Lain composers, and it will close with Mendelssohn.
Based in Philadelphia, the quartet and its members are violinists Ari Isaacman-Beck and Carlos Rubio, violist Adriana Linares, and cellist Jesus Morales.
“There are not many regular chamber music series in the South, so those of us who present this type of programming are a close knit group that compares notes on artists and we work together to get a routed tour together. I first saw Dali Quartet at a booking conference showcase several years ago and have been working to make this date happen since then. They are a delightful group. They describe their music as “classical roots with a Latin soul.” You can feel that heat when they play!”
The Dali Quartet is devoted to audience development and to reaching communities of all kinds. If you are looking to purchase tickets visit glema center.universitytickets.com or call 270-821-2787.
