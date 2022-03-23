The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on March 15 that the USDA has awarded a $260,000 cooperative agreement to the University of Kentucky to expand access to placemaking resources
The resources would be used to create more livable and vibrant communities for people in rural America.
Placemaking is a collaborative planning and technical assistance process. It helps leaders from rural communities develop plans to create quality places where people will want to live, work, visit, learn and explore.
The plans can enhance a community’s capacity to provide people access to economic development opportunities as well as community infrastructures such as affordable housing, safe and reliable transportation, high-speed internet in their homes, and more.
The University of Kentucky’s Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky will use the funds to launch a digital toolkit to connect thousands of local leaders with technical assistance providers, funding organizations, planning guides, and other placemaking resources. These tools will make it easier for local leaders to build placemaking plans in their own communities.
The USDA and UK will host a virtual workshop on May 23 and 24 for local leaders across the nation to connect with placemaking experts and funding organizations. Local leaders will access examples of successful placemaking strategies.
The USDA and UK will issue a save the date to stakeholders and partners in the coming weeks.
Interested parties may sign up to receive updates from the USDA by visiting https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDARD/subscriber/new?topic_id=USDARD_1220.
If you’d like to subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDARD/subscriber/new?email=&commit=Sign+Up.
