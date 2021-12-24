When the tornado hit and the community needed help, Earlington Elementary became the go-to location for help for several of the smaller communities.
As needs are met elsewhere and the holidays draw nearer, Earlington has transformed from a grocery store/clothing store back into a school.
Wendy Mitchell, the director of elementary education, said Tuesday was the last day the school was open to the public, and Wednesday was pack-up day for whatever was left.
“If you looked at this place five days ago you would have thought, ‘Goodness how will they ever have school there again,’ ” she said. “We have given out so much that now everything that is left is either in the cafeteria or the gym.”
The school served over 750 families from Friday to Monday, she said.
“It has been a tremendous response,” said Mitchell.
People have been coming from Ilsley and St. Charles because they couldn’t get into Dawson Springs, she said. With Barnsley being so close, and 41 closed for almost a week, those families came to the school to get what they needed.
“We did have some come from Dawson. We also had a lot of people from Mortons Gap and Nortonville while their power and water were off,” said Mitchell.
Anything leftover at the end of the day on Tuesday was taken to one of several places, she said.
Nebo Community Center, which is keeping its relief site open for an extended period, would take any of the leftover clothing. Door of Hope would take all the leftover diapers, which is where people would normally go in the area to get baby supplies.
Any food leftover would go to the Christian Food Bank, which is also a normal resource for Hopkins County families. She said the specific eldercare items, like walkers and adult diapers, would go to Hillside Manor, which is a nursing home.
“We anticipate having everything distributed to those other sites for people to be able to access those resources by [Wednesday],” said Mitchell. “We definitely don’t want it to sit here and not be used. We want everything to be usable and accessible to our community.”
Once everything was out of the building, the maintenance crew would come in to clean the gym, cafeteria, lobby, and bathrooms to get it ready for school again in January.
She said the custodians had already cleaned up and reorganized the classrooms that had been used as storage areas.
Mitchell said this way the custodians and volunteers can have everything cleaned up and put back by Wednesday and still have some much need time with their families over the holidays.
While the central office has provided support to the school, Mitchell said the layout and organization of the school site was all thanks to Principal Julie Vaughn and her staff.
“This would not have been possible without Julie Vaughn and her staff’s organization,” she said.
The number of volunteers at the school from other Hopkins County Schools also had a big impact on the running of the site, with nearly every school in the district represented at one point or another.
“It really was a Team Hopkins-wide effort to make it work,” said Mitchell.
