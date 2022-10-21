The Kentucky Department of Education has released the 2021-2022 report cards for school districts across the state.
Hopkins County School District Director of Assessment Dr. Andy Belcher said overall, the schools performed similarly to the state’s averages.
“We had some schools who were really successful, who were in the highest ranking that you can have,” he said. “Then we had some schools that have some room to grow.”
Assessments were administered to grades third through eighth and 10th through 11th. Because not all the students were able to take the assessments in the past few years due to COVID-19, there are no reports to compare students’ growth.
“This is the first time since the 2018-2019 school year that all of our kids were in school to test and then secondly that the results were reportable statewide,” said Belcher.
The state ranked the schools on a color system where red was very low, orange was low, yellow was medium, green was high, and blue was very high.
The only school ranked in blue was Pride Elementary School with an 87.3 rating. The three schools ranked green were Earlington Elementary with 72.6, Hanson Elementary with 74.2, and Madisonville North Hopkins High School with 71.4 ratings.
Several of Hopkins County Schools were ranked yellow including Grapevine Elementary with 53.7, James Madison Middle with 59.2, Jesse Stuart Elementary with 64.8, South Hopkins Middle with 52.0, Southside Elementary with 56.7, West Broadway Elementary with 67.8, and West Hopkins Middle with 52.9 ratings.
Three schools had an orange rank including Browning Springs Middle with 42.4, Hopkins County Central High with 53.1, and West Hopkins Elementary with a 50.3 rating.
Belcher said the district did not have any schools in the red low range.
He added that for school-wide assessments like this one there are a lot of variables that go into the school’s performance, and unfortunately, COVID-19 is still one of those variables. The schools and administration are already working on ways to help students and schools improve.
“One of the best things about our principals, our school leadership, our admin teams in this district is they are so quick to respond to data and information they get,” said Belcher.
The school district asked the schools what areas they needed help in, and the two most significant areas were helping students with special needs recover from their loss of learning and specific strategies for the schools called Targeted Support and Improvement.
“Results such as these help us identify where each student is and then develop plans to help support their academic journey,” said Belcher. “We want to see each student achieve as much success as possible. We are diving deep into the data to see how we can help them achieve more and ultimately reach their dreams as an adult.”
They already have a professional development day planned for early November, so schools will take that time to educate staff based on the results.
