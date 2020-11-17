Funding for a drive-thru Christmas show at City Park was approved by the Madisonville City Council on Monday night.
The council approved $50,000 for the Deck the Park event featuring Liquid Fireworks by Waltzing Waters, Inc.
Madisonville City Councilman Adam Townsend said the money will go toward not only the liquid fireworks but decorations to go up throughout the park as well.
The event is meant to provide an alternative to normal Christmas events in Madisonville to accommodate for social distancing suggestions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This unique show incorporates water, lights and music in bringing a little holiday cheer to Madisonville and the surrounding area,” said Sara Lutz, the Public Relations Director for Madisonville. “The display allows families to enjoy the show from the comfort of their vehicles.”
Lutz said that vehicles should enter City Park from Park Avenue and exit through McCoy Avenue.
The shows run every night from 5-10 p.m. beginning on Nov. 26 and continuing through Jan. 2, 2021.
“If you sit and watch the show from start to finish, it will run approximately 30 minutes,” said Lutz. “There will also be several large Christmas decor pieces throughout the park leading to the water show. Several food truck vendors will also be set up in the park, offering drive-thru service only on the weekends.”
Lutz added posts will be made on the city’s Facebook page to let attendees know which food vendors will be set up each weekend.
Also at the Madisonville City Council meeting, Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan gave a report for October numbers.
The police department responded to 3,712 calls in October and made 234 total arrests.
“Our average response time is at 4.9 minutes, which is faster than this time last year,” said Bryan.
The council also approved Tim Morgan to be appointed to the Madisonville Regional Airport Board.
