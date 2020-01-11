Creativity, arts and education collide this weekend as art teachers from around the Hopkins County School District open their art exhibit at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Sunday.
The exhibit, "Art of the Teacher," will showcase over 100 original pieces from five of Hopkins County's art teachers, said organizer and teacher Melanie Hofmann. The idea for the show came about a couple years ago when Hofman and a group of teachers went to an art workshop.
"We were talking about how much fun it would be to do a show with all of us," she said. "We decided it would be fun to put all our artworks together and show people what we can do, the diversity of our art. Some of us draw more, some of us use paint, and some of us do a little bit of everything."
This exhibit is a way for the teachers to showcase their work to the community and their students. Each school is invited to Sunday's opening reception to interact with the art their teachers have created.
Having these professionals in the community who are about the arts and spend their time teaching art and creativity speaks volumes, said Glema's director Brad Downall.
"I think that if students know, 'wow, my teacher can do that, they really do know what they are doing,' " he said. "I think it's a great way to get kids excited. In April, we're going to be doing the student art exhibit. Hopefully, the students will get an opportunity to come and see their teacher's art exhibit."
Southside Elementary School's art teacher, Jordan Harper, said he wanted to take part in the exhibit because he hasn't had an opportunity to display his work since high school.
"I liked the opportunity to display my work as well as getting to do something with the other art teachers in the county," he said. "I'm excited to see what all the other art teachers have done because I've gotten to know them, teaching wise, but I haven't really gotten to know them as far as their art."
As an art teacher, Hofmann loves what she does and has never wanted to do anything else.
"I love what I do. When people ask me, 'What would you do if you weren't a teacher?' I can't think of anything else. Teaching is the only thing I would ever want to do. The only thing else I would want to do is create, but it would get boring not being able to come in and share it with the kids. I love what I do. I love creating, and I want to share that with our kids and with other people."
An opening reception is from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is located at 2000 College Drive in Madisonville. The teacher's exhibit will be open from Jan. 12 through Feb. 21 in the Glema's Anne P. Baker Gallery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.