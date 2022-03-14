For middle school students, the arrival of March means the start of the third trimester, warmer weather, longer days, more time outdoors and the official kick-off of The Amazing Shake, a tradition at James Madison Middle School that seeks to teach students the importance of soft skills and a firm handshake, using a little friendly competition.
For the first time ever, organizers have expanded the local program, including students from Browning Springs Middle School as well. Adding those students from BSMS increased the overall number of participants to around 150 this year.
“This program is modeled after the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia,” said organizer Kia Zieba, a sixth grade teacher at JMMS. “The program involves soft skills. At their school (in Atlanta) this is imbedded every day. They have to do this every single day, and at the end they have this huge competition. With our kids, we introduce it, talk about it for a day, then they practice it and we start the competition. We would like to have this imbedded in the school, but that’s another competition for another day.”
On Monday, the 150 middle school students participating in this year’s program traveled to the Hopkins County Career and Technical Center for the meet and greet, first round of competition. Students had 90 seconds to sit down with a local business owner, community leader or police officer and strike up a conversation. The topic of the conversation was up to the student. At the end, the interviewee had to score the student 1-5 for the categories of eye contact, posture, confidence, firm handshake and ability to communicate.
These skills, commonly known as soft skills, are widely considered the most important skills needed for job interviews and college entrance interviews.
“I am so thankful that when I asked to do this at Browning Springs, the community showed up,” said Zack Evans, FRYSC coordinator at BSMS. “Our students lack a lot of these necessary skills for the work force. We want to work in collaboration with (our business community) to build these schools so when they graduate, they’re prepared for the jobs you have available.”
After each phase of the competition, which lasts through April, the field of students will be narrowed.
Of the original 150, 75 will move on to the “elevator speech” competition next week, where students have to strike up a conversation in faux elevator setting. Next will be the “think on your feet” round where students are given a scenario to prepare for, but organizers will throw them a curve ball that forces them to think on their own.
“Its good for them to think outside the box,” Zieba said.
The fourth round will be a dinner setting at Green’s Steakhouse.
As the program moves forward, volunteers from the local business community are always needed. Anyone interested in lending a hand can email Kia Zieba at: kia.zieba@hopkins.kyschools.us
The addition of Browning Springs Middle School to the program this year is just the first step in what organizers hope will be a push to take the Amazing Shake county-wide. Currently plans are being made to bring the program to fourth and fifth grade students at Grapevine Elementary and Hanson Elementary, although COVID-19, the tornado and several weather related cancelations this year have pushed that off until next school year
Eventually organizers would like to have district-wide winners who could then represent Hopkins County Schools at the national Amazing Shake competition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.