Phaup out as Madisonville's public relations director

Madisonville's public relations director is gone and might not be replaced.
City Administrator Robert Janes confirmed Friday that Skylar Phaup "chose to go elsewhere."
"I've been looking for outside opportunities for a little while now, and recently one became available that's going to get me into the private sector," said Phaup, who confirmed her resignation was effective immediately. "I'm excited to pursue a different path in my career that allows me to help more people than I've been able to."
Phaup joined the city as customer service director in August 2017 before eventually overseeing the municipality's publicity and marketing efforts.
"Mayor (David) Jackson was really amazing to give me the opportunity," Phaup said. "I'm thankful for the growth I obtained in the past 21/2 years and for all the co-workers who supported me along the way."
Phaup also serves on the board of directors of the Hopkins County Young Professionals.
"We're not sure what a replacement looks like," Janes said. He said the city plans to "step back and evaluate this for 30 to 60 days." Janes refused to say if the position could be eliminated.
Phaup's mother, Melissa, is the city's human resources manager.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.