Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department took a big leap into the 21st century on Thursday when they began running their new WRAP Reality virtual reality simulator. The program allows deputies to not only experience training scenarios in a simulated environment, but gives training officers a chance to review and critique the officers’ responses during the situation.
“It is a 360 degree, totally immersed environment,” said training officer Jeff Welch. “This gives you the capability of communication, movement and to use our everyday equipment and weapons.”
VR training for police officers has been around since the mid-80s, but what came before doesn’t even compare. Previously officers stood in a fixed position in front of a flat project screen. The operator had the ability to alter what video was project on the screen based on what the officer said or did in the situation, but those were usually limited to just two or three choices. Officers were also limited to only the point-of-view projected on the screen, meaning they had no ability to simulate an actual three dimensional world.
With WRAP, the officer in the training equipment is standing inside of a 30’X30’ virtual world with the freedom to walk, jump and move. He or she has to interact with characters and objects in that virtual world, while maintaining the same situational awareness that they would need in their everyday job.
“This would put you as close to a real life situation as possible,” said Welch. “You have a complete 360 degree environment once you put the headset on, so it really gets the officers dialed in.”
In one scenario presented to Deputy Charlie Young, he was placed inside the hallway of a crowded school that had been invaded by two active shooters. Simulated students and the simulated gunmen could come from anywhere within the simulated environment.
“The main focus up to this point has been primarily on training use of force decision making — shoot or don’t shoot,” said Robert Bemis with WRAP. “What we wanted to do was to provide a system that allows you to use all of your other trained skills as well.”
Scenarios that are included with the system include not just a number of active shooter simulations, but a varsity of other everyday situations that officers find themselves in. Some result in “use of force,” while others give officers a chance to use their other training. One scenario puts an officer inside a restaurant with a subject suffering from dementia, while others require the office to investigate a scene and collect evidence.
Another, places him or her at the scene of a traffic stop. In that scenario the suspect eventually reaches back into his vehicle, out of sight.
“In the situation where the subject reached into his vehicle, I had the option to have him come back out with a firearm, a wallet or a phone,” said Bemis. “If my officer is not applying effective judgement and may be inclined to respond incorrectly, I want to know that in this training environment and be able to address that.”
Bemis said the most important aspect of the WRAP system was not the actual training, but the performance evaluation.
“It’s not the training itself, but what takes place during the performance evaluation phase where the officer and training have a chance to discuss the action that was taken inside the simulation,” he explained.
“Everything is recorded, so you can sit back down and debrief after its over,” said Welch.
In a simulation that ends in the use of deadly force, trainer and trainee can play the entire scenario back from start to finish. The trainee, still in VR gear, can watch his own actions from a third person vantage point. Not only does this allow more time to judge whether gunfire was necessary and warranted, it also freezes the 3D virtual world to show shot accuracy and path.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is the first law enforcement agency in Kentucky to start using the WRAP simulator, which is currently used in 15 departments around the country, including the Las Vegas PD.
The system cost the department around $25,000 with a yearly subscription fee. The simulator comes with 40 unique scenarios, each with multiple variations, and Bemis said WRAP is constantly adding new scenarios based on real world events.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.