Arch Street gets attention in first cleaning challenge

The Gateway Arch helps make St. Louis famous. And about 215 miles from there, another "Arch" is considered a gateway to Madisonville.
"It's a gateway into our community," city spokesperson Skylar Phaup said of Arch Street.
But the main westbound road from Interstate 69 to downtown Madisonville has some spots in need of repair. That's why Arch Street will be a main focus of the first "Clean Your Block Challenge," which is scheduled for Saturday.
The most obvious eyesore on Arch may be the former Food Mart convenience store at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue. A blue X is on one of the doors, with beer bottles dropped on the pavement nearby.
But Phaup said the overarching goal is to provide help for residents in mowing lawns, while picking up trash and debris.
"We're trying to help those who can't help themselves," Phaup said. "People may not realize that yard work can be demanding."
While Arch Street is the focus, "Clean Your Block" received its name because people can volunteer to clean their own neighborhoods. Organizers hope to make the challenge a twice-a-year event in the spring and fall.
"We've had a pretty overwhelming response," Phaup said of a call for volunteers to serve. While the registration deadline for groups has passed, volunteers can visit the Farmers Market Saturday at 7:45 a.m. if they desire to serve.
But the cleaning could be postponed because rain is in the forecast for Saturday. Event chair Libby Spencer said Thursday a decision will be made by 8 a.m. today about whether to delay the challenge until Saturday, Nov. 2, for safety reasons.
Arch Street passes the Ballard Convention Center, where a very different event is planned on Saturday. The fourth annual "Mad City Pride" Day promises everything from free massages to a "family-friendly" drag show.
"It means the wording of the song lyrics are child-appropriate," said Cody Lander, founder of Pennyrile Pride Alliance.
Another event, the first "Drag Queen Story Hour," has sparked controversy at public libraries in other cities.
"We're not afraid to bring controversy to Madisonville," Lander said Thursday.
He added the event is bringing requests for hotel rooms from as far away as southeast Missouri.
Phaup said the Clean Your Block Challenge is not an attempt to distract people from Mad City Pride.
"We're trying not to stomp on anybody else," she said. "We hope to fuel each other's activities."
Phaup said the challenge was an idea of the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission, working with the city and the county's tourist and convention commission.
Several other events are occurring in Madisonville Saturday. The Farmers Market will hold a "trunk or treat" and plant swap during the morning. And it's "National Drug Take Back Day," with the Kentucky State Police collecting possibly dangerous medicines and vaping materials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Post 2 in Nortonville.
