Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
Shane Scott Terrell, was charged, November 2, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine and possession of an unspecified drug.
Earl K. Metzger, was charged, November 2, 2022, for giving an officer false identifying information, trafficking marijuana and methamphetamine and failure to appear in court, and possession of an unspecified drug.
Raymond Hammond, was charged, November 2, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card and possession of open alcoholic container and failure to appear in court.
Timothy Keller, was charged, November 2, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Vicki Morgan, was charged, November 2, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Lisa N. Crawford, was charged, November 2, 2022, public intoxication in the first and second offense.
