In simple math terms -- 35 plus 35 equals 70. But for Breaking Bread Ministries, those two numbers added together equal so much more, thanks to the generous donation of Tyson Foods, which was announced Wednesday at the charitable organization's Center Street location.
Tyson officials were on hand for the official dedication of a $35,000 walk-in freezer and brought with them an additional 35,000 pounds of frozen food to help stock the unit.
"Tyson had given Breaking Bread a grant to build a walk-in freezer unit, which we have
See Tyson/Page A2
done," said co-founder John McCurry. "Since we have gotten that done, they are bringing their first truckload of product to fill it up."
During the cold Wednesday morning, volunteers helped unload the frozen products off a Tyson Foods semi-truck.
"We have 35,000 pounds of protein on the truck outside that we're donating today that will hopefully impact all the organizations here today and many more," said Tyson's Complex Human Resources Manager, Mary Jane Young, to the crowd of city and county leaders, as well as leaders from food banks across Hopkins, McLean and Webster counties.
Earlier this year, Tyson Foods started its Community Pantry Network Outreach. Through the outreach, they identify and support pantries, like Breaking Bread, that are in Tyson communities where their team members live, Young said.
"Hunger relief is the primary way Tyson Foods gives back," she said. "This $35,000 grant for the additional freezer and product donation of 35,000 pounds is perfectly aligned with the company's efforts to fight hunger in the communities where our team members live and work."
The company reached out to Breaking Bread in January to be a part of its outreach program. Breaking Bread applied for the grant and was awarded the funds for building the new freezer. The addition of the fridge will have a profound impact on the community, said McCurry.
Breaking Bread will now act as a small distribution center for local food banks. Over 10 food banks across the tri-county area will be able to come to Breaking Bread and get the protein they need for their organization.
"It's going to be huge," he said. "It's going to give all the other food banks not only just canned good opportunities. It's going to give them an opportunity to have some type of meat source to be able to give. In that respect alone, this will make a big impact on the product that is given away."
Young said this isn't a one-time gift, but a long-term partnership.
"We are so thankful to be able to donate all of this to Breaking Bread as the new small distribution center locally to all of your organizations," said Young. "We will always take care of our people. If you're running low, all you have to do is make a phone call. We are going to try to service all of the products here, and they will disperse out."
While operating the forklift, Brad Payne, with Hope2All of Nortonville, was beaming with excitement as he placed each pallet in the new freezer.
"We're one of the agencies that will come here to get meat," he said. "We will be getting chicken here and distribute it in Nortonville."
As long as Breaking Bread distributes food, Tyson will continue to stock the freezer, said Young.
"Trucks could come and restock a minimum of once weekly," she said.
Tyson hopes that the freezer and continual donation of their products will have a significant impact in the area, said Tyson spokesperson Derek Burleson.
"We don't think anybody should go hungry," he said. "We have the means to make a serious dent in that issue. We think by targeting these local communities, we can make a big impact."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.