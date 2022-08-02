Back to school is an emotional time. It can be either scary or exciting, but either way it is filled with hope that the coming school year will bring new knowledge and new friendships.
Schools across Hopkins County are opening their doors this week, welcoming parents and students in to pick-up schedules, meet teachers and to make sure they’ve completed their school supplies list for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, which begins next Wednesday morning.
Hopkins County Schools will once again be offering free breakfast and lunch to Hopkins County students this school year thanks to the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision. Districts that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Once the fall semesters begins, the first break for students will be Memorial Day on Monday, Sept. 5, followed by fall break the week of Oct. 10 through 14. Students will be out of class for Christmas Break from Monday, Dec. 19 through Wednesday, Jan. 4.
