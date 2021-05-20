For the 38th year, FEMA funding is available to volunteer agencies that provide emergency food and shelter to the community.
Don Howerton, FEMA chair for Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties, said Hopkins County has received $16,085 of the funding.
“It is based on population and unemployment in the population,” he said. “That is how the money is distributed across the nation.”
United Way of the Coalfield manages the grants for FEMA, he said.
According to a news release, chosen agencies must be a private voluntary non-profit or a unit of the government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination, demonstrate the capacity to deliver emergency food or shelter programs and have a voluntary board if they are a private organization.
Howerton said once all the applications are received the local FEMA board, comprising local officials, will decide which agencies get the grant.
“If more than once agency meets the criteria, then the board splits the money,” he said.
He said past recipients were The Salvation Army and Hope2All.
The deadline to complete the application for the grant is by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26.
To request an application, contact United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170 or email executive. director@unitedwayofthecoalfield.org.
