Even at 88 years of age, Dr. Jack Hamman has plenty of spring left in his step.
Baptist Health President Rob Ramey said after first meeting Hamman, he noticed there would always be two or three medical students running behind him.
“Always behind him because they couldn’t keep up with him,” he said.
A Wednesday retirement party for Hamman in a building already bearing his name celebrated the heart doctor’s 57 years of practicing medicine, with 53 coming in Madisonville.
Hamman said he always knew there would come a time he would need to retire.
“Physically, I began to realize in the last six months that it would be sooner rather than later,” he said.
Hamman’s official retiement didn’t happen until Thursday as he still had a few patients to see before hanging up his doctor’s coat one last time.
Hamman started practicing in 1964 and was trained in general and non-cardiac thoracic surgery. He said vascular surgery was coming into play around the same time he was studying to be a surgeon, so he decided to take the exam to be a vascular surgeon.
“I was certified in general surgery, thoracic surgery and vascular surgery,” he said.
Hamman moved to Madisonville to work at Trover Clinic in 1968 and worked alongside the five founding members of Trover Clinic — Dr. Loman Trover, Dr. Faull Trover, Dr. Fred Scott, Dr. John Haynes and Dr. Merle Mahr.
“They were visionaries and risk-takers, and their ideas came to fruition in a wonderful way,” he said.
Around 2002 and 2003, Hamman stopped operating by himself and only assisted in helping other surgeons.
Dr. Mohan Rao, a general surgeon at Baptist, said he always felt comfortable having Hamman down the hall at Trover Clinic and then two floors down at Baptist, in case he ever had a problem.
“Which we always did in surgery,” he said. “Dr. Hamman was always willing to help me, even if it was outside of his specialty.”
In 1968 when Hamman came to Madisonville he also started teaching medical students. Rao was a student of Hamman’s and benefited from the mentorship and later partnership, he said.
“He specialized in giving young surgeons like myself a really good start in surgery,” said Rao.
In nearly 60 years of practicing medicine, Hamman said the practice has changed enormously, especially imaging. While he was training, there was very limited imaging, now it has progressed.
“When I was training, 80 to 85% of vascular surgery was done by exposing an artery and cutting and sowing things together,” he said. “Now, I would say 85% is done by puncturing an artery and under fluoroscopy, dilating it or stinting it or removing the plaque or dissolving the plaque. All of these things are dramatic improvements as far as the patient is concerned.”
Now that he is retiring, Hamman said Baptist Health has asked him to continue to give lectures to medical students.
“We will see how that works out with no patients,” he said. “It is hard to teach people how to take care of patients without patients. We could make patients out of other students.”
Hamman said he appreciated the recognition for his years in the medical profession, but patients still need to be seen.
“There will be needs that will need to be met by somebody else,” he said.
